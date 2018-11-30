Clemson to make history with launch of ACC Network in 2019

The ACC Network is set to launch on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 and Clemson and Georgia Tech will make history a week later.
Clemson will host the Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2018, the ACC announced Friday afternoon. The game will be the first football game on the new ACC Network.
“That series has been a very good one over the years. It’s an excellent rivalry within the league,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said. “Obviously both programs over the years have had a great deal of success and certainly Clemson most recently with their run in the College Football Playoffs. We felt like it was a natural game and a really good one to kick off the network.”
The 24-7 network will air 1,300 live ACC events annually across its TV and digital platforms.
