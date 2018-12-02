Florida State slips by UNC in the final of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship

North Carolina played 14 matches at WakeMed Soccer Park this season, including the last 12 of the campaign.





But it’s Florida State that looks right at home here.

For the second time in a month, the Seminoles walked off the Sahlen’s Stadium pitch with a trophy, posting a 1-0 victory Sunday over the Tar Heels in the final of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.

Dallas Dorosy, a senior forward, came off the bench to net the game-winner, just as she had done exactly four weeks earlier. Behind two goals from Dorosy, FSU had won the ACC championship with a 3-2 victory over UNC, avenging a regular-season home loss to the Tar Heels.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sunday’s victory, before a crowd of 12,512 – the largest to see a college match at WakeMed -- gave Florida State its second NCAA title, having previously won in 2014. The Seminoles also denied UNC and coach Anson Dorrance their 22nd NCAA championship. It was the first time in four College Cup trips to nearby WakeMed that the Tar Heels failed to win the championship.

UNC lost for only the fourth time in 25 appearances in the championship game and now stand 25-4-2 all-time in Sahlen’s Stadium.

FSU was playing in its fourth final, having lost in overtime to UCLA here in 2013.

Florida State outshot UNC 6-2 in the first half, but UNC had the best look at goal, when freshman forward Rachael Dorwart’s header off a corner kick went just wide of the far post. The Tar Heels had a 3-1 edge in corners in the half.

The Seminoles got the game’s only goal seconds before the hour mark when Deyna Castellanos, FSU’s Venezuelan international star, broke in on the right side and sent a diagonal ball into the box.

Dorosy, who had two goals in the ACC championship win over the Tar Heels – including the game-winner – put this one away, too. She redirected the ball just inside the near post for the senior forward’s seventh goal of the season.

It was only the second shot of the second half for the Seminoles, who were content to hang back defensively for the final 30 minutes, while the Tar Heels pressed their attack and eventually evened the shooting stats at 8-8.

But UNC was unable to capitalize on a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks, getting only the one shot by Dorwart in the 36th minute.

Samantha Leshnak made two saves in goal for UNC. Caroline Jeffers, the former East Carolina transfer, also had two for FSU. Jeffers was playing in place of FSU’s regular goalkeeper, Brooke Bollinger, who was injured in the ACC final and did not play in six NCAA tournament matches.

UNC holds a 28-10-4 advantage in the all-time series with Florida State, but the 10 FSU victories are the most of any school against the Tar Heels. The Seminoles are 9-7-3 against the Tar Heels over the past 11 years.