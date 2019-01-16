NC State assistant set to join Pittsburgh Steelers

Eddie Faulkner is going to be reunited with Jaylen Samuels.
Faulkner, N.C. State’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator for the past six seasons, is going to join Mike Tomlin’s staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the NFL Network.
Faulkner, who has been on Dave Doeren’s staff since Doeren was hired in 2012, will be the Steelers’ running backs coach. Samuels just completed his rookie season with Pittsburgh. Samuels was Faulkner’s best player with the Wolfpack. Samuels set the N.C. State school record for receptions under Faulkner’s watch as a versatile fullback/tight end/slot receiver/running back.
With star running back Le’Veon Bell in a contract stalemate and his fill-in James Conner injured at the end of the 2018 season, Samuels, a fifth-round pick last year, got a chance to be the Steelers’ feature back for three weeks in December and ran for 256 yards.
Faulkner is the fourth assistant to leave Doeren’s staff since the end of the 2018 regular season. Doeren has already hired three new assistants.
