NC State assistant set to join Pittsburgh Steelers

N.C. State running back Matt Dayes (21) is congratulated by, from left, assistant equipment manager Wayne Hubert, running back coach Des Kitchings, and tight ends coach Eddie Faulkner after Dayes scored in the fourth quarter during N.C. State’s 40-14 victory over Louisiana Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, August 31, 2013 ehyman@newsobserver.com