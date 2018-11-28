New UNC football coach Mack Brown makes his first coaching hire. And he’s coming back too.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown has apparently made his first hire.
Tim Brewster, who was the Texas A&M tight ends coach, tweeted Wednesday that he was coming back to coach the Tar Heels.
“God Bless Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies!! Amazing year in #Aggieland !! Gods Plan is taking me home to make The Tarheels great once again!! #LetsGoToWork!” he tweeted.
Brewster was on Brown’s staff during his first stint at the school from 1989 to 1997, and was the tight ends and special teams coach.
After North Carolina, he followed Brown to Texas, where he served in the same position there for four years.
Brewster has also made stops in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers and the Denver Broncos. He was the head coach for Minnesota from 2007 to 2010.
In those four seasons, he was 15-30.
Brewster is considered an accomplished recruiter, and helped former Florida State and now Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher build some of the top recruiting classes in the country.
UNC hired Brown on Tuesday, 21 years after he coached there. Brown replaces former UNC coach Larry Fedora, who was fired on Sunday.
