Former NC State star Jaylen Samuels makes a pair of former Tar Heels dress in Wolfpack gear

Rivalries don’t die when players move on to the NFL. And in the age of social media, the results of a rivalry game can be put on display for the world to see.
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Jaylen Samuels, who played at N.C. State, had some fun at the expense of a pair of his current NFL teammates, both former Tar Heels, after his former team won the rivalry game 34-28 over the weekend.
Samuels, a first-year running back, posted a video on his twitter of second-year Steelers’ wide receiver Ryan Switzer and fellow rookie R.J. Prince wearing N.C. State shirts while Samuels gets a good laugh about it in the background.
The 11-second video was posted Wednesday afternoon. Switzer, who has caught 27 passes for 214 yards and one score this year, seems to be a good sport about rocking the Wolfpack colors, smiling, while briefly turning away from the camera with his hands in his pockets. Prince, who is on the Pittsburgh practice squad, doesn’t look as happy to go along with the video.
Samuels went 3-1 against the Tar Heels during his four-year career. In his rookie season with the Steelers, the Charlotte native has carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards and caught four passes for 34 yards and one score. In four career-games against UNC, Samuels rushed for 84 yards and two scores and had 140 total receiving yards.
