Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews ACC championship game

Tigers will face Pitt Saturday night in Charlotte
By
Up Next
Tigers will face Pitt Saturday night in Charlotte
By

ACC

Clemson in top 4 of College Football Playoff rankings entering ACC title game

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 27, 2018 07:09 PM

There were some changes to the latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings that were released Tuesday night after a few top 10 teams lost over the weekend.

Alabama and Clemson are still ranked No. 1 and No. 2 after beating rivals Auburn and South Carolina over the weekend.

Notre Dame is also still ranked No. 3 after defeating Southern Cal, but the changes begin after that. Michigan dropped out of the top four after losing at Ohio State.

The new top five includes No. 1 Alabama, followed by No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Oklahoma.

The rest of the top 10 includes No. 6 Ohio State, followed by No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 UCF, No. 9 Florida and No. 10 LSU.

Clemson has two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 in No. 19 Texas A&M and No. 20 Syracuse.

Pitt, who Clemson will play in the ACC championship game on Saturday, dropped out of the top 25. The Panthers (7-5, 6-2) lost at Miami over the weekend.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan

8. UCF

9. Florida

10. LSU

11. Washington

12. Penn State

13. Washington State

14. Texas

15. Kentucky

16. West Virginia

17. Utah

18. Mississippi State

19. Texas A&M

20. Syracuse

21. Northwestern

22. Boise State

23. Iowa State

24. Missouri

25. Fresno State

  Comments  