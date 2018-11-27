Clemson in top 4 of College Football Playoff rankings entering ACC title game

There were some changes to the latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings that were released Tuesday night after a few top 10 teams lost over the weekend.
Alabama and Clemson are still ranked No. 1 and No. 2 after beating rivals Auburn and South Carolina over the weekend.
Notre Dame is also still ranked No. 3 after defeating Southern Cal, but the changes begin after that. Michigan dropped out of the top four after losing at Ohio State.
The new top five includes No. 1 Alabama, followed by No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Oklahoma.
The rest of the top 10 includes No. 6 Ohio State, followed by No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 UCF, No. 9 Florida and No. 10 LSU.
Clemson has two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 in No. 19 Texas A&M and No. 20 Syracuse.
Pitt, who Clemson will play in the ACC championship game on Saturday, dropped out of the top 25. The Panthers (7-5, 6-2) lost at Miami over the weekend.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan
8. UCF
9. Florida
10. LSU
11. Washington
12. Penn State
13. Washington State
14. Texas
15. Kentucky
16. West Virginia
17. Utah
18. Mississippi State
19. Texas A&M
20. Syracuse
21. Northwestern
22. Boise State
23. Iowa State
24. Missouri
25. Fresno State
