North Carolina announces it has hired Mack Brown

North Carolina has hired Mack Brown to lead its football program, the school announced in a press release.
Brown, 67, returns to UNC after 21 years. He coached 10 seasons at UNC from 1988 to 1997. During that span, he amassed a 69-46-1 record. And from 1992, until his final year there in 1997, Brown helped lead the Tar Heels to five consecutive bowl games. In his final year, the Tar Heels climbed to as high as No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll, and finished No. 6 overall.
“Mack Brown has a proven record of building great teams, and he doesn’t just develop football players – he also develops people of strong character,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a press release. “He knows how to win championships, and he expects his student-athletes to win in the classroom and community, as well. We are excited about his plans for our football program, and I am thrilled to welcome Coach Brown and wife Sally back to Chapel Hill.”
Brown is revered among UNC fans, and is often credited with helping to change the perception of its football program — that held that football did not matter to the school. In his first two seasons at UNC, his team finished 1-10. In his final season, his team finished 10-1.
He left UNC after the 1997 regular season for Texas, where he won a national championship in 2005 and finished undefeated. The move to hire Brown was made swiftly.
Comments