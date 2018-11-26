Clemson’s Brent Venables confirms it: He’s talked with Texas Tech

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been linked to the head coaching job at Texas Tech after Kliff Kingsbury was fired Sunday.
Venables has a relationship with Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt, who was a teammate with Venables at Kansas State.
A report surfaced Monday morning that said the Hocutt and Venables have talked and Venables confirmed Monday afternoon that he has spoken with Hocutt recently.
“Kirby and I, as everybody knows, were college teammates and fellow linebackers,” Venables said. “We’re very, very good friends. I’ve talked to Kirby a lot, and I’ve talked to him recently. But that’s all I’ll say.”
Venables went on to state that he is appreciative of the current job that he has and pointed out that his son, Jake Venables, is a redshirt freshman for the Tigers this season.
“I’ve got a great job. I’ve got great loyalty and appreciation for the people that are responsible for me being here, the players, coach (Dabo) Swinney, Dan Radakovich, our administration, our fellow coaches. I would never compromise the integrity of my job for other opportunities. Ever,” Venables said. “That’s not who I am. Just so people understand where I’m at right now, my son Jake is here and he’s chasing a dream. I sold this dream to him. My responsibility as a dad is to support it as long as he wants to chase his dreams. Who am I to be a hypocrite, regardless of what opportunities are out there? That’s how I look at it.”
Venables also addressed job speculation in general and how he deals with it each year.
“I’ve said many times that I’m very thankful and appreciative of what I have and very aware of what I have. I’ve never tried to leverage one situation for another. Ever. I would never try to prostitute myself. If I’m worthy of something then let the powers at be decide. You want to be valued. You want to be appreciated,” Venables said. “To me I get more out of that than anything, and to me I have it all here at Clemson. The success of our players, our team, our offense, coach Swinney, the leadership, the byproduct of that is success for all of us. And so that’s part of the profession that we live in. Managing it is pretty simple to me. You do have representation that handles a lot of stuff, and you give them guidance about how to handle certain things. But I’ve always had a ‘be here now mentality’ and never tried to have multiple hats in the ring.”
