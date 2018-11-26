Football fight suspensions will leave NC State shorthanded against ECU

The fight from the end of N.C. State’s win at North Carolina will cost the Wolfpack against East Carolina.

Starting offensive linemen Tyler Jones and Justin Witt are two of the N.C. State players who were suspended for a half for their role in an on-field fight following the Wolfpack’s 34-28 overtime win at UNC.

The ACC announced the suspensions on Monday. Jones, Witt and backup safety Freddie Phillips have to sit out one half of N.C. State’s game with ECU this Saturday. It will be up to coach Dave Doeren which half the players have to sit.

UNC had four players suspended for one half: linebacker Dominique Ross, cornerback Patrice Rene, safety J.K. Britt and defensive tackle Jeremiah Clarke. They will have to serve the punishment in the 2019 opener against South Carolina.

N.C. State (8-3) finishes the 2018 regular season with ECU (3-8) on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game was added to the schedule after N.C. State’s game with West Virginia, and ECU’s game at Virginia Tech, were canceled by the weather effects of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 15.