Two top Clemson assistants linked to UNC, Texas Tech jobs

Clemson has had several of its assistant coaches linked to head coaching each of the past few years, and the 2018 season is no different.
Clemson’s regular season came to an end Saturday night at Death Valley as the Tigers topped South Carolina 56-35 to improve to 12-0. Less than 24 hours later two Clemson assistants are being mentioned as top candidates for head coaching jobs.
Larry Fedora was fired by North Carolina Sunday morning, and Pete Thamel of Yahoo listed the top 10 candidates to replace him. Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is listed as Thamel’s No. 2 candidate for the UNC job.
“He’s the top coordinator in the ACC right now, with an impeccable reputation both for his offensive play calling and high character,” Thamel said. “He’s also the caliber of recruiter who could help UNC fend off out-of-state recruiters for the top local prospects. He’s been picky about jobs, but this one may be hard to resist.”
Elliott was recently asked about what it is like being linked to head coaching jobs.
“I’m focused on my job right now being the best that I can be. I don’t know what the future is going to hold. That’s the Lord’s plan. Lord willing, he’ll provide an opportunity,” Elliott said. “But for me, my responsibility is to be here, to be present, to bloom where I am planted and to make sure that I give these players and these seniors the best of me every single week. Anything beyond that, there’s a time and a place for you to worry about that.”
Texas Tech is also set to have an opening soon as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported early Sunday afternoon that Kliff Kingsbury is being fired.
Thamel has Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables listed as the top candidate at Texas Tech. Thamel believes that Venables’ relationship with Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt could lead to Venables considering the job.
Venables does not have a buyout if he leaves for a head coaching job.
“We’re guilty of overlooking Venables at times because he’s been so passive in the job market over the years. But Hocutt and Venables were teammates at Kansas State and remain close friends, which makes this potential offer different than others,” Thamel said. “Venables did just sign a five-year contract for $11.6 million, an unprecedented deal for an assistant coach. Would the allure of working for his close friend lead away from his comfort zone in Clemson? There’s no doubting his qualifications, just his willingness.”
Comments