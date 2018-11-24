Saturday’s Roundup: Duke recruit Moore out duels Fla State’s Williams at Hoops Challenge

Elevator

The annual Charlotte Hoops Challenge drew a sold-out crowd to Berry High School Saturday night to watch West Charlotte play Concord Cox Mill Cristie Mitchell Special to the Observer

↑Charlotte Hoops Challenge: As it seems to do every year, the “CHC” puts together a must-see matchup that draws a huge crowd. Berry High was absolutely sold out well before the tournament’s featured game -- West Charlotte vs. Cox Mill -- tipped off Saturday.

↑Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: Scored his 1,000th career point in the Vikings’ first game of the 2018-19 season. Maxwell is a junior.

↑Fort Mill Comenius defense: held United Faith to 24 percent shooting in a 61-40 win at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge. Comenius also held the Falcons to six points in the second quarter and just two points in the fourth. Chandler Speight (15 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Josh Rubio (14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists) led Comenius in the win.

↑Charlotte Christian defense: Knights led Hough 34-26 at halftime of the teams’ game at the CHC. Christian then outscored Hough 18-2 in a decisive third quarter. Efosa U-Edosemwan (16 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Seth Bennett (16 points) led Christian. Beau Maye had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists for Hough.

Cox Mill stops West Charlotte at Hoops Challenge

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore, right, tries to keep the ball in bounds against West Charlotte’s Cartier Jernigan during the Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Berry High School on November 15, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Joshua Komer The Charlotte Observer

Two local high school basketball teams with big expectations squared off Saturday in the final game of the two-day Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Berry High School.

The Concord Cox Mill Chargers, featuring Duke recruit Wendell Moore, and the West Charlotte Lions, with Florida State recruit Patrick Williams, put on a show fitting for the final game of the tournament.





The Chargers (2-0) beat the Lions 78-60 in front of a sold-out crowd. Moore led Cox Mill and all scorers with 35 points, including an impressive 17-of-19 from the free throw line. Caleb Stone-Carrawell and Khalid Davis also finished in double figures with 17 and 10 points respectively for the Chargers.





For West Charlotte (0-1), Williams scored 28 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and two 3-pointers. Carter Jernigan was the only other Lion in double figures with 19. Jernigan left the game after a collision with Moore with 4:55 left and didn’t return.





Cox Mill never trailed in the game and led 39-28 at the half. West Charlotte cut the lead to eight points twice with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

“It’s a good win,” Chargers coach Jody Barbee said, “especially early in the season to play a 4A powerhouse like West Charlotte who’s probably going to have a chance play for a state championship. We’ll take a win all day along especially early in the year. I felt like we really competed hard tonight.”

Move of the Night

North Mecklenburg’s Chris Ford had a pair of big jams, on back-to-back plays, at the Holden Classic.

By The Numbers

7: Lincoln Charter’s Jackson Gabriel made seven 3-point shots in a 81-50 win over Skyland Roberson at the Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout. Teammates Levontae Knox (12 points, six assists) and Demitri McCall (11 points, eight rebounds) had good games. Gabriel, named tournament MVP, had 21 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

11: Steals for Concord Robinson in a win over Victory Christian in the third place game of the Leroy Holden Classic at North Meck. Devante Patterson (12 points, two rebounds) had three to lead the team.

11: Steals for Butler in a 79-52 win over Charlotte Catholic. Brayden Dixon and Moses Payne led the team with three each.

Saturday’s #BIG5 Boys Basketball Performers

Concord Cannon School’s Jaden Bradley led his team to win over Central Cabarrus at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge Saturday. Rod Phifer Special to the Observer

Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon: 31 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a 64-57 win over Central Cabarrus at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge (CHC). Bradley, a 6-2 freshman point guard, made 12-of-16 free throws.

RaQuan Brown, RaJuan Connor, Butler: Both had big games in a 79-52 win over Charlotte Catholic at the CHC. Brown made 9-of-14 shots, including 3-of-6 3-point attempts. He finished with 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Connor made 11-of-15 shots. He had 27 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Cyncier Harrison, Providence Day: 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 56-44 win over Davidson Day at the CHC. Harrison, a sophomore point guard, made 7-of-12 shots and 8-of-9 free throws.

Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: 35 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists in the West Charlotte win. Moore made 17-of-19 free throws.

Patrick Wiliams, West Charlotte: 28 points, eight rebounds, three blocks against Cox Mill.

Saturday’s Boys Roundup

Cannon Concord 64, Central Cabarrus 57, OT: On an afternoon when both teams struggled, shooting 38 percent, Cannon (4-2) outscored Central Cabarrus 10-3 in overtime to get the win. Jarvis Moss had 11 points and two rebounds for Cannon. Christian Cornish (16 points, four assists, four rebounds) and Zachary Bessette (16 points, five rebounds, two steals) led Central (0-1).

Carmel Christian 83, Hazelwood Central (MO) 50: The Cougars, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, improved to 7-0 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta. Leading 31-20 at halftime, Carmel outscored Hazelwood 21-8 in a decisive third quarter. DeAngelo Epps (22 points), Marten Maide (19) and Donovan Gregory (17) led the Cougars.

Concord First Assembly 72, Concord 67: The two Cabarrus County schools had never met until Saturday. First Assembly, a small private school, won a game that was close throughout. Concord, a 3A public school, got 23 points from Jalen O’Neal. The Spiders trailed by one going into the fourth quarter and were outscored 22-18 in the final period. First Assembly got 11 points, 13 rebounds from 6-8 junior Cheick Traore and 10 points, eight assists from Isaac Boothe.

Fayetteville Village Christian 50, Independence 48: Zavian McLean had 22 points and Travion McCray 13 for Village Christian in a win over the reigning N.C. 4A champs. Village Christian lost 92-80 to current Sweet 16 No. 1 Carmel Christian in the private school 2A semifinals last season. Independence was led by 15 points from Raja Milton and 11 from Anthony Allen. The Patriots are ranked in the top 50 nationally by at least one national poll.

North Mecklenburg 80, Metrolina Christian 64: The Vikings, who rarely faces private school teams, broke open a close game in the third quarter, outscoring Metrolina 22-12 in the championship game of the Leroy Holden Classic. The tournament is named after the legendary former Vikings basketball coach. Tristan Maxwell, Chris Ford and Trayden Williams combined for 62 points for the Vikings. Tate Johnson had 22 points, making 5-of-12 3-points attempts, for Metrolina, which lost for the first time.

▪ Holden All-Tournament Team: Tristan Maxwell, North Meck, MVP; Chris Ford, North Meck; Trayden Williams, North Meck; Tate Johnson, Metrolina Christian; Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian

Providence Day 56, Davidson Day 44: Providence Day (3-2) held Davidson Day (3-1) to 28.3 percent shooting Saturday at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge. Davidson Day scored only 12 points in the first half. Freshman Michael Zanoni had 11 points and made 3-of-4 3-point shots. Drew Patterson added 10 points. Jackson Threadgill had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Davidson Day (3-1).

Observations

▪ Charlotte-area fans got another treat with the Charlotte Hoops Challenge. Many of these matchups could’ve been “regular” regular-season games in the middle of the week. But tournament organizers make it special, from the photo sessions to the social media to the arena setup to the special coloring book pages that were made for some of the players.

It lends a big moment feel to the games, particularly the Saturday feature game, when there’s no prep football playoffs and few other teams playing. The crowd was enormous.

▪ It’s really early to say this, but barring injury, Cox Mill has a really, really good shot to become the first team to three-peat as 3A state champs in the modern era. Moore and Caleb Stone-Carrawell each have the size of a high school center and are legitimate wing players that pose match-up problems for 3A teams. Cody Cline and Khalid Davis are great role players and coach Jody Baucom has big game experience.

Saturday’s #BIG5 Girls Basketball Performers

Nevaeh Brown, Davidson Day: 14 points, four rebounds against Sweet 16 No. 1 Vance.

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: 14 points, 10 rebounds against Sweet 16 No. 1 Vance.

Keyonna Morgan, Vance: 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals, two assists in a 39-37 win over Davidson Day. Amayha Moreland added 13 rebounds, three points and two blocks.

Senali Moss, South Mecklenburg: 13 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, two assissts in a 47-43 win over Providence Day at the CHC.

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: 39 points in a 68-56 win over Victory Christian in the championship game of the Holden Classic. Timmons scored 69 points in two games in the tournament and has scored 93 points in three games this season. Freshman Alisha Harris had nine points and three blocks in the win.

Saturday’s Girls Roundup

North Mecklenburg 68, Victory Christian 56: North Meck grabbed an 18-11 first quarter lead and never let it go. The Vikings led 33-30 at halftime and expanded on the lead after that. V Papakonstaninou had 16 points to lead Victory. Assiyah Mitchell had 11 and Jurnee Coleman had 10.

▪ Holden All-Tournament Team: Jessica Timmons, North Meck, MVP; Jordan Jenkins, North Meck; Lydia Barbaria, Victory Christian; Zaria Goul, Victory Christian; Kayla Smith, Cox Mill

South Mecklenburg 47, Providence Day 43, OT: South Meck shot 34 percent for the game and Providence Day shot 31. A big difference was rebounding, where the Sabres held a 45-31 advantage. Morgan Kelson had 11 points and eight rebounds for Providence Day (1-3). Shariah Gaddy and Katie Lowe combined for 16 points, nine rebounds for South (1-1)

Vance 39, Davidson Day 37: Vance, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, was down 25-19 to No. 3 Davidson Day at halftime. But the Cougars held Davidson Day to just 12 points in the second half to win.