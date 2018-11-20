Clemson remains in top 4 of latest College Football Playoff rankings

The latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night and the top four remained the same.
Alabama and Clemson are still ranked No. 1 and No. 2 after pulling away for comfortable victories over the weekend. Alabama was tied with The Citadel at the half before earning a 50-17 win, while Clemson led Duke 14-6 at the half before going on to win 35-6.
Notre Dame remained No. 3, with Michigan No. 4 and Georgia rounding out the top five.
The rest of the top 10 includes No. 6 Oklahoma, followed by No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Washington State, No. 9 UCF and No. 10 Ohio State.
Clemson has two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 in No. 22 Syracuse and No. 22 Texas A&M.
Pitt, who Clemson will play in the ACC championship game on Dec. 1, is ranked No. 24. The Panthers (7-4, 6-1) clinched the ACC Coastal title with a win against Wake Forest over the weekend.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. UCF
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Penn State
13. West Virginia
14. Texas
15. Kentucky
16. Washington
17. Utah
18. Mississippi State
19. Northwestern
20. Syracuse
21. Utah State
22. Texas A&M
23. Boise State
24. Pittsburgh
25. Iowa State
