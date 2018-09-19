Xavier Thomas grew up a South Carolina fan. He’s off to a strong start at Clemson

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas knows all too well just how difficult the recruiting process can be.
The freshman grew up a South Carolina fan and strongly considered the Gamecocks before committing to Clemson last April. The move was a difficult one for Thomas, who had a strong relationship with USC head coach Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson, but was one Thomas felt like he had to make.
“I would say I wouldn’t wish that on a teenager … You have fans who are going to hate on you and be against you and some fans that are going to be with you. It was pretty tough,” Thomas said of the recruiting process. “I would try to enjoy it, but it would get annoying at times having fans coming at you all the time. So that’s why I committed to Clemson pretty early before the actual Signing Day. I was going to do it Signing Day, but I just went ahead and got it over with early.”
Thomas has no regrets about the way the recruiting process played out as far as him landing at Clemson.
Choosing to play for the rival of the school you grew up rooting for may sound strange to some, but Thomas said it was clear to him after a while where he belonged.
“It was pretty tough. I always grew up wanting to play at USC, but I just had to look at the bigger things and having them have my major and having bigger things for me here, I just had to look at the bigger picture,” Thomas said. “After taking multiple visits to both schools, it was hard at first, but I would say it wasn’t that hard after that.”
The decision to go to Clemson is working out well for Thomas. He has already recorded two tackles for loss and a sack while playing in all three games.
Thomas has also received the most playing time on defense out of Clemson’s group of true freshmen.
“For us and how we look at things, we recognize how difficult it is to transition as a freshman coming out of high school. And Xavier’s done a great job with working and learning, putting in the effort day in and day out,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “The more he’s practiced, the more reps he takes, the better he’s gotten. He’s met our expectations. And I think you’re just seeing him scratch the surface of what he can be.”
Venables added that Thomas is farther along as a freshman than his two All-American defensive ends — Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell — were at this time.
“Probably his first step with the strength and explosiveness, probably so. He’s got that freakiness. And then his speed is faster than all of those guys,” Venables said. “But he’s a good football player too. You can’t just be a fast guy. I would say he’s a little bit ahead because he’s stronger than Cle. He’s more physically developed with a very explosive first step.”
Thomas still has work to do as far as learning the playbook and nailing down all of his assignments, but he believes he is on the right track to being a dominant force, which is what he came to Clemson to be.
“I know the talent I have, and I’m getting the defense down,” Thomas said. “So once I actually get it down pat, the potential is out of the roof for me.”
