Clemson QB Kelly Bryant previews matchup with Georgia Tech

NC State's Eurndraus Bryant talks about the injury that caused him to taken off the field in a cart during the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison in the season opener. Bryant returned that day and played in the victory over Georgia State.
Watch a time-lapse as, on fourth and one, NC State's Tanner Ingle makes a big hit on Georgia State's Penny Hart, for a loss of six yards, during the Wolfpack's victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.