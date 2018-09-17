Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence previews matchup with Georgia Tech

NC State's Eurndraus Bryant talks about the injury that caused him to taken off the field in a cart during the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison in the season opener. Bryant returned that day and played in the victory over Georgia State.
Watch a time-lapse as, on fourth and one, NC State's Tanner Ingle makes a big hit on Georgia State's Penny Hart, for a loss of six yards, during the Wolfpack's victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Burt Reynolds played his last collegiate game against NC State in 1957, where he was beaten for the winning touchdown. He discussed his transition from football to acting at the Macon Film Festival in 2015.
