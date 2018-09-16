Kelly Bryant expected to play Saturday at Georgia Tech

Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant was injured during the second quarter of Saturday’s win against Georgia Southern when he took a hard hit and landed awkwardly.
Bryant did not play in the second half and did not come out of the locker room after halftime until late in the third quarter.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that Bryant suffered a chest bruise. Swinney provided another injury update on Bryant during his teleconference on Sunday.
Swinney said that Bryant will be in green at practice on Monday, meaning that he can’t be hit. Bryant is expected to be able to play at Georgia Tech this weekend.
“I don’t see any reason why (he wouldn’t play). They called it a chest bruise but he got hit in the chest and it affected his breathing a little bit so that’s what they were scared of,” Swinney said. “Anything can happen, but he’s in practice tomorrow so barring anything crazy I don’t see any reason why he can’t play.”
Bryant was 7-for-10 passing for 68 yards and an interception before going down with the injury. He also rushed for 27 yards in the 38-7 victory.
“It was just kind of like a chest bruise where he got hit. Like I said, he felt like his breathing was out of whack. He sped up and so they did an EKG on him so that checked out,” Swinney said. “But he’s good… He played well and was efficient with his opportunities.”
NEXT IN LINE
If Bryant has a setback and is unable to play on Saturday, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence would get the start.
Lawrence is going to play either way, as he has done in the first three games of the season.
The Georgia native has completed 26 of 42 passes for 424 yards with five touchdowns and one interception so far this season.
Swinney said he has plenty of confidence in Lawrence if Bryant can’t go.
“That’s why we played him all three games and he’s done a good job. He’s just going to continue to get better,” Swinney said. “He’s an explosive player and really has a good feel, has a good command of what we’re doing. He’ll make some typical freshman mistakes just like anybody but he’s not your typical freshman.”
ANOTHER INJURY
Clemson guard Cade Stewart is making progress after suffering a hip bruise against Georgia Southern.
Stewart started at Texas A&M and split time with Sean Pollard at guard against Georgia Southern before going down with the injury.
“Cade was a little better today. Hopeful with him as we go through the week. Other than that we’re in pretty good shape,” Swinney said.
