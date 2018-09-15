Clemson avoids poor weather, tops Georgia Southern to remain unbeaten

Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushed for a career-high 162 yards as the Tigers earned a sloppy but effective 38-7 win against Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.
The Tigers turned the ball over three times and missed a pair of field goals but remained in control thanks to a dominant defensive effort.
Georgia Southern managed only one first down in the first half and the Tigers scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead at the break.
Starting quarterback Kelly Bryant was injured late in the second quarter and did not return. No update on his status was made available during the game.
The decision to move the start time up from 3:30 p.m. to noon due to Hurricane Florence worked out well as nearly 80,000 fans were on hand to watch No. 2 Clemson on a windy but otherwise fine day.
Freshman Trevor Lawrence played most of the second half and finished 12-for-19 for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the victory.
