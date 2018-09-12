Dabo on Clemson game: ‘I think we’re going to play’

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney still expects the Tigers to face Georgia Southern on Saturday, despite Hurricane Florence moving towards the East coast.

“I don’t think the game will be postponed. I think we’re going to play the game,” Swinney said during Wednesday’s ACC teleconference.

Swinney was asked if he has a plan in place as far as what the Tigers will do if the game is canceled, and he said he has thought about the game time potentially changing but not much about it possibly being canceled.

“I haven’t really put much thought into it beyond that. If the game time changes then we have a plan in place for all game times. That’s something that we do every week. So we just kind of switch our itinerary a little bit,” Swinney said. “But as far as postponing and all of that I don’t think that’s going to happen, but if for some reason it did we’d just move on to the next game and kind of business as usual and you just wouldn’t have a game on Saturday. I guess guys would get the day off and we’d crank it back up on Sunday and get ready for the next opponent.”

Clemson Athletics released a statement Wednesday morning stating that “Clemson University officials are working with emergency management personnel, the ACC and Georgia Southern officials in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it could affect game operations on Saturday. A status update is expected to be communicated later today.”

Swinney added that he hasn’t been a part of those meetings, but he still expects the game to be played Saturday.

“I do think that we’re going to play on Saturday, but I have not been involved in those discussions. I just coach the football team,” he said. “They tell me when to show up and that’s when we’re going to be there. And we’re going to be ready to play. I don’t get involved in all of that stuff. I stay in my lane. The people that make those decisions are much more informed than me on why they would have to make a move if they do have to move it and all that’s going on. But regardless of when we play my job’s to have the team ready.”