Will UNC football players suspended for canceled UCF game have to sit out an extra game?

North Carolina sophomore quarterback Chazz Surratt and six other players remain eligible to come off their suspension for selling team-issued sneakers when the Tar Heels play Miami on Sept. 27.

Bobby Hundley, a UNC football spokesperson, clarified late Tuesday that even though the Tar Heels’ Saturday home game against Central Florida was canceled due to Hurricane Florence, all nine players who were suspended for four games will not have to sit out an extra game.

Those players were suspended for 30 percent of the season. So, if UNC only plays 11 games instead of the previously scheduled 12, those players will only have to sit out three games total.

Along with Surratt, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, linebacker Malik Robinson and offensive linemen Brian Anderson, Quiron Johnson and Jordan Tucker, will all be eligible to return against the game at Miami.

If UNC does decide to schedule a 12th game this season, once the team announces that game, the players will have to sit out the following game.

Thirteen UNC football players were suspended in early August for selling their team-issued Air Jordan 3 sneakers. Some sold the shoes for as much as $2,500. Nine players received four-game suspensions. Two of those players — defensive ends Malik Carney and Tomon Fox — had their suspensions staggered and have played one game each.

The addition of Surratt would give UNC an extra option at quarterback when the Tar Heels play the Hurricanes. Junior quarterback Nathan Elliott has struggled in his first two games as starter. His backup is true freshman Cade Fortin.