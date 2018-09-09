The sights and sounds as the NC State Wolfpack take the field

Watch from inside the tunnel as the NC State football takes the field before the Wolfpack's game against Georgia State at Cater-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
By
NC State’s Tanner Ingle makes a big stop

ACC

NC State’s Tanner Ingle makes a big stop

Watch a time-lapse as, on fourth and one, NC State's Tanner Ingle makes a big hit on Georgia State's Penny Hart, for a loss of six yards, during the Wolfpack's victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Should you be worried about NC State football?

ACC

Should you be worried about NC State football?

The News & Observer's Joe Giglio answers if there is cause for concern after NC State's victory over James Madison University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The Wolfpack face Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service