Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Texas A&M TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson faces its first real test of the 2018 football season against Texas A&M on Saturday in College Station, Texas. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: Clemson (1-0) at Texas A&M (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kyle Field (102,733)

Series history: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 3-1, including a 2-0 mark in College Station.

TV: ESPN (Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)

Watch online: The game can be streamed on Watch ESPN.

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

National radio: Compass Radio Networks (Gregg Daniels, Chad Brown)

Satellite radio: Sirius 135, XM 193, Internet 955

Weather: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, high of 87, low of 72, chance of rain 80 percent

What’s at stake

Clemson can improve to 15-1 over its past 16 road games with a win against the Aggies. The Tigers have only one road loss dating back to the end of the 2014 season, which came last year at Syracuse.

Clemson is going for its first win in the state of Texas since the 1959 Bluebonnet Bowl. The Tigers are 0-2 all-time at Texas A&M.

The Tigers can record their fourth consecutive true road victory over an SEC team with a win Saturday, which would be the longest streak in school history.

The teams, by the numbers





CU A&M Points/Game 48 59 Opp. Points/Game 7 7 Yds. Rushing/Game 249 503 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 117 21 Yds. Pass/Game 282 255 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 46 230 Avg. Yds./Game 531 758 Opp. Total Yds/Game 163 251

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was dominant last weekend against Furman, and while this will be a much tougher test, Wilkins will show up ready to play. The senior returned to school to try to become a first-round NFL draft pick, and he can make a statement with a strong performance Saturday night in primetime.

2. The Tigers will need to play well on the offensive line as Clemson plays in front of the biggest crowd in program history. Left tackle Mitch Hyatt is the leader of the group and will have the task of protecting the blind side of Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers also need to have success in the running game so that everything doesn’t fall on the shoulders of the two quarterbacks.

3. Texas A&M rushed for more than 500 yards in the opener, led by Trayveon Williams, who finished with 240. Clemson’s linebackers will have to play well, most notably Tre Lamar, who has excelled against the run throughout his career.

Texas A&M players to watch

1. Running back Trayveon Williams is off to a great start in 2018 after rushing for 798 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Texas A&M opened the season with Northwestern State this past Saturday, and Williams put up 240 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

2. Sophomore receiver Jhamon Ausbon was one of the top receivers in the country for the class of 2017 and lived up to the hype by catching 50 passes for 571 yards while earning Freshman All-SEC honors last year. Ausbon led the Aggies with six catches for 81 yards against Northwestern State.

3. Defensive lineman Landis Durham is back after leading Texas A&M with 10.5 sacks last season. He added 12 tackles for loss in 2017 and already has recorded a tackle for loss this season.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Kelly Bryant (Trevor Lawrence, Chase Brice)

RB – Travis Etienne (Adam Choice, Tavien Feaster, Lyn-J Dixon)

WR - Tee Higgins (Diondre Overton or Justyn Ross)

WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase, Will Swinney)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Cornell Powell, Derion Kendrick)

TE - Milan Richard or Garrett Williams (J.C. Chalk, Braden Galloway, Cannon Smith)

LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman, Noah DeHond)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka, Zach Giella)

RG – Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart, Zach Giella)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves, Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, K.J. Henry)

DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)

DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)

DE - Austin Bryant (Logan Rudolph or Chris Register, Xavier Thomas)

SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)

MLB –Tre Lamar (Chad Smith or Judah Davis, Regan Upshaw)

WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith, James Skalski)

CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich, LeAnthony Williams)

SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner, Hall Morton)

FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson, Kyle Cote)

CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, Brian Dawkins Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)

P - Will Spiers (Carson King)

LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence, Jack Maddox)

LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs, Jack Maddox)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow, Derion Kendrick)

KOR - Cornell Powell and Adam Choice (Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon, Amari Rodgers)