NC State’s Thomas scores his first collegiate touchdown
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Thayer Thomas, a former walk-on, scores on a 16-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
NC State's Thayer Thomas, a former walk-on, talks about his dedication to being able to play. Thomas had a 40-yard punt return and a touchdown in the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
NC State's Jakobi Meyers talks about the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University in the season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Meyers had a career-high 14 catches in the win.
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's C.J. Riley pulls in a 14-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University in the season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Duke wide receiver Aaron Young assesses the Blue Devils' 34-14 win over Army in the season opener Aug. 31, 2018. Young, a redshirt junior, had four catches for a career-high 114 yards, scoring one touchdown and setting up another.