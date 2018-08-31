UNC basketball adds two new players. Here’s an updated look at the Tar Heels’ roster.

North Carolina has added to new players to its 2018-19 basketball roster.

Ryan McAdoo, a Florida Gulf Coast transfer, and Caleb Ellis, a former JV player, will join the team, according to UNC basketball’s Twitter account.

McAdoo is the son of former Hall of Famer and Tar Heel Bob McAdoo. The elder McAdoo played at UNC from 1971-72, and was a five-time all-star and won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 1975.

Ryan McAdoo will have to sit out the 2018-19 season due to the NCAA’s transfer rules and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

As a freshman last year, McAdoo played limited minutes in 14 games at Florida Gulf Coast. He scored five points on the season.

Ellis is a junior from Apex.

Roy Williams has added Caleb Ellis (a former JV player) and Ryan McAdoo (son of Hall of Fame Tar Heel Bob McAdoo) to the 2018-19 roster.



Ellis will wear #25. McAdoo will wear #35 (like his dad) and sit out the season as a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast. pic.twitter.com/r108FVBy4z — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) August 31, 2018

Here is a look at UNC’s roster:

F Luke Maye (6-8, 240-pound Sr.) - 16.9 points per game, 10.1 rebounds

F Brandon Huffman (6-10, 250-pound So.) - 1.6 points per game. 1.4 rebounds

F Garrison Brooks (6-9, 230-pound So.) - 4.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds

F Sterling Manley (6-11, 235-pound So.) - 5.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds

F Walker Miller (6-10, 230-pound So.) - Scored five points and seven rebounds.

F Cam Johnson (6-9, 210-pound Sr.) - 12.4 points per game, 4.7 rebounds

F Nassir Little (6-6, 220-pound Fr.) - Five-star recruit. McDonald’s All-American

F Shea Rush (6-5, 210-pound Jr.). - Scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds last season.

F Ryan McAdoo (6-5, 201-pound So.)- Transferred from Florida Gulf Coast. Scored five total points in 25 minutes.

G/F Rechon Black (6-7, 185-pound Fr.) - Four-star recruit

G Caleb Ellis (6-4, 185-pound Jr.) - Former JV player.

G Kenny Williams (6-4, 185-pound Sr. ) - 11.4 points per game, 3.7 rebounds

G K.J. Smith (6-2, 175-pound So.) - Transferred from University of Pacific after 2016-17 season. Averaged 3.1 points per game.

G Andrew Platek (6-3, 200-pound So.) - 2 points per game, 1.1 rebounds

G Brandon Robinson (6-4, 170-pound Jr.) - 1.7 points per game, 1.4 rebounds

G Seventh Woods (6-2, 185-pound Jr.) - 1.1 points per game

G Coby White (6-5, 185-pound Fr.) - Five-star recruit. McDonald’s All-American