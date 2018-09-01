NC State defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant carted off the field

N.C. State senior defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant had to be carted off the field during the second quarter of the Wolfpack’s season opener against James Madison.

Bryant (6-1, 330) started the game, his first, at defensive tackle and had two tackles at the time of the injury. With 3:08 remaining in second quarter, Dukes’ quarterback Ben DiNucci fumbled inside the redzone. The ball bounced right into the waiting hands of Bryant, who started racing towards the endzone. Bryant dropped the football and fell on it, but took a helmet to the head when he fell on the ground to attempt to recover the call. He then took a shot from one of his own teammates who was attempting to scoop up the fumble. Bryant was on the bottom of a dog pile of players attempting to recover the fumble.

Bryant laid face down on the turf and was eventually carted off the field. On his way to the locker room, Bryant, a resident of North Charleston, S.C. gave a thumbs up to the ground, and appeared to be moving both of his arms on the way off the field.

Bryant has played in 38 career games for the Wolfpack.

It was announced in the press box at halftime that Bryant was transferred to a local hospital for precautionary X-rays. The results of the X-Rays were negative.