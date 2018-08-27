UNC could be missing some key players at key positions in Week One against Cal

North Carolina appears to be dealing with injuries to key players before the start of the 2018 football season.

UNC junior defensive tackle Aaron Crawford reportedly went down with a knee injury last week in a practice. Inside Carolina was the first to report the news. And UNC sophomore running back Michael Carter, who led UNC with eight rushing touchdowns last year, is also apparently nursing an injury.

On Monday, Fedora would neither confirm nor deny whether either player was injured or would miss time.

“I don’t talk about injuries,” Fedora said when asked about each player.

He seemed to confirm, however, that Carter wouldnot be available against Cal. He said that he planned on utilizing three running backs by committee on Saturday. Among the running backs named were junior Jordon Brown, who led UNC in rushing yards last season, Ohio State transfer Antonio Williams, and true freshman Javonte Williams.

“As far as how many reps each one is getting, how many carries, how many touches, all of those, a lot will depend on them in the game,” Fedora said.

Fedora is not required to release injury reports. This offseason, ACC commissioner John Swofford announced that the league would not require coaches to release pregame injury reports. The rule was agreed upon by the coaches.

Injuries were a problem for UNC, which finished 3-9, last season. Exactly how many players were injuredand the nature of their injuries is unclear. That information has not been publicly released. But it was a significant number and it left the Tar Heels depleted and having to rely on younger players. UNC conducted a study this offseason to figure out what went wrong and how it could better prevent those injuries.

If Crawford is to miss time, it would be a huge loss to a defensive line that is expected to be the best unit on the team. Its Week 1 starters from last season all returned. Earlier this summer, Fedora said Crawford had one of the best springs of any player on his team and he raved about his leadership

When asked whether it was tough to see Crawford, who Fedora had singled out in the spring, go down, Fedora said, “nothing has changed on Aaron Crawford. He’s still the same guy he was in the spring and he’s still the leader on our defense and he still brings that same energy every day.”





Crawford had three sacks, and five tackles for a loss as a sophomore last season.

