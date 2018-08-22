Tavien Feaster was passed on Clemson depth chart. Here’s how the tailback responded

Tavien Feaster exited the spring as Clemson’s starting running back, but he did not stay in that position for long.

When the Tigers released their preseason depth chart in May, it was sophomore Travis Etienne who was atop the depth chart.

The move was a bit surprising, especially considering co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott said the previous month that Etienne and Adam Choice had made up ground on Feaster but were still behind him in the pecking order. But Feaster was not surprised when he saw Etienne’s name at the top of the depth chart in May.

“He earned it and he’s a hard runner, hard worker — so he earned it,” Feaster said following Tuesday’s practice. “But it’s always motivating. A guy like him and Adam, and then you’ve got Lyn-J (Dixon) in the room, just for those guys to push me and make me better, I appreciate them.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Feaster was understandably disappointed by the news, but he also is aware that he will get plenty of opportunities to prove himself in 2018.

The Tigers rotate backs consistently in an effort to keep legs fresh, and with only four scholarship backs on the roster, all four will be counted on.

“We got a lot of guys in the room pushing each other day in and day out,” Feaster said. “So you’ve got to give it your all when you’re out here and make every rep count.”

Feaster believes that he has been doing that so far during the preseason. The former Spartanburg High star is down to 210 pounds after playing at close to 225 pounds last season.

Feaster believes that he is ready to have the best year of his career.

“I feel a whole lot lighter, so I’m playing faster,” Feaster said. “I’m feeling this year is a year I’m going to start taking better care of my body, better in the weight room, better in film study wise. I think it’s going to be a pretty good year for me.”

Elliott, who will be in charge of splitting reps, agrees that Feaster could be in for a big season, even if he is not currently atop the depth chart.

“Feaster, I think now, we’ve got him bought into where his body needs to be,” Elliott said. “The biggest thing is just being consistent every single day. Now I think his body is in the best condition that it’s been in since he’s been on campus. ... The biggest thing for him is just being able to consistently day in and day out do the little things.”