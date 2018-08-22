Local softball standout commits to Clemson

White Knoll all-state shortstop Hannah Goodwin will be part of the new softball program at Clemson.
The senior verbally committed to play for the Tigers, who begin play in February of 2020. Goodwin previously was committed to North Carolina State, which just underwent a coaching change.
Goodwin is the second Midlands player to commit to Clemson,joining, Gray Collegiate’s Carsten Puckett.
Goodwin, a three-year varsity player, hit .387 with seven homers and 49 RBI in helping White Knoll to its first state championship last season. The Timberwolves finished ranked No. 16 in MaxPreps’ Top 25.
Going into her senior season, Goodwin has a career .422 average with a school-record 25 homers and 109 RBI.
