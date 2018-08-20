Clemson adds defensive commitment Monday, close to wrapping 2019 class

Clemson was not one of the first major programs to offer Lawrenceville, Ga., safety Jalyn Phillips, but the Tigers are the last team standing with him after his commitment announcement for the Tigers this afternoon. Phillips had narrowed his decision to Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma. At Clemson, he will join teammate cornerback Andrew Booth in the 2019 class.
Phillips didn’t pick up his offer from Clemson until an unofficial visit in early June. But even at that point he had the Tigers in his top five and from there things just grew stronger between the Tigers and him.
“The atmosphere there is incredible,” Phillips said. “I have good relationship with all the coaches. Coach (Brent) Venables shows so much passion in running the defense that it gives me goosebumps. They are another program that stays in the winning column.”
Two other winning factors for Clemson with Phillips were the location and his long-standing relationship with safeties coach Mickey Conn.
“They are close to home and I know the entire coaching staff,” he said. “I’ve known Coach Conn since I was a little kid.”
Last season Phillips was in on 58 tackles with one interception. At this point, he does not plan to sign until February.
He’s the fourth safety commitment for the class and the 23rd overall.
