5 things we learned from Clemson’s final scrimmage of preseason camp

Clemson held its final scrimmage of preseason camp on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from meeting with coaches and players following the workout:
Kelly Bryant might be starting to separate
The senior quarterback has been praised by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney following the past several media availabilities. Swinney said Thursday that Bryant had “probably his best day,” which is a phrase that Swinney has repeated a few times in the past week. “He had a great day, multiple touchdown throws. A really, really good day,” Swinney said.
True freshman Trevor Lawrence had “A good day. Missed a few things but pretty solid,” according to Swinney. While redshirt freshman Chase Brice struggled, due partly to dropped balls and a receiver running the wrong route, according to Swinney. “I felt bad for Chase on a couple of situations, just he probably didn’t have his best day, but that’s the world we live in,” Swinney said.
First team looks great, backups have work to do
Clemson switched it up during Thursday’s scrimmage and had its No. 1 offense facing the No. 2 defense and its No. 1 defense facing the No. 2 offense. Both first teams were dominant, according to Swinney.
“Our first D, they didn’t give up a touchdown. Our first offense, I think they scored every time,” Swinney said.
While that is great news for the starters, it also means that the Tigers have some work to do as they continue to try to develop depth. Swinney added that there were no second-team players on offense or defense that really caught his eye.
“I thought the first group defense dominated the day, and I thought the first group offense dominated the day,” he said. “I’m sure as I watch the tape there will be a few guys where I’m like, ‘Man, he looked pretty good.’ ... But it takes 11 guys in football to get the job done.”
Clemson is in good shape injury wise
There have only been a few minor injuries so far in camp, and the Tigers are close to getting everyone back healthy. Receiver Trevion Thompson should be back at practice Monday after being injured during as scrimmage earlier in camp. Linebacker James Skalski, who has been sidelined since the start of camp, should also be back Monday. Defensive end Richard Yeargin suffered a stinger earlier in the week and went to the doctor, but “I think all of that came back good,” according to Swinney. Yeargin is still making progress.
“We’re actually, knock on wood, we’re in pretty good shape right now,” Swinney said of the injury report. “Especially coming off three tough scrimmages and some good, physical work.”
Communication needs to improve
Clemson had some struggles with communication during Thursday’s scrimmage. A cornerback did not get the call and gave up a 70-yard touchdown when he was in the wrong coverage, while a receiver ran the wrong route, leading to a pick-six.
The coaching staff also had its share of struggles as Swinney was not happy with how the coaches communicated on the headsets.
“I thought as coaches today we were pretty dang average. I thought our communication stunk the first day with the headset,” Swinney said. “I thought as a staff we did a poor job... But again, that’s why you do it. That’s why you practice. So we’ll clean that up. It’s the same thing for everybody. But we’ll get better.”
Leaders are emerging on defense
Clemson has plenty of leadership on its defensive line with four upperclassmen All-Americans as starters, but defensive coordinator Brent Venables said there are others leaders that are stepping up as well.
Venables singled out Trayvon Mullen, A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace, four defensive backs, as guys he is pleased with from a leadership standpoint.
“I think all four of those guys have taken a step in regards to their ownership and their leadership and holding teammates accountable,” Venables said. “The flip side is bring it every day if you’re going to be that guy. If you’re going to open your mouth and attempt to lead or correct and hold guys accountable, then you better set the example. Those guys have all taken a step forward that way.”
Comments