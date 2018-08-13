Kickoff is few days away. But lack of participation caused this high school to cancel its season

With the new season set to begin this week, Chapel Hill High School is pulling the plug on its varsity football program.
A statement emailed by Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools spokesman Jeff Nash Monday night said the Tigers will only play a junior varsity schedule.
“As a former football coach, this decision was a hard one for us to make,” Chapel Hill High athletic director Tim Bennett said in the statement. “However, it is the right decision for our kids and program at this time.”
The statement said a low turnout of players, particularly at the upper grade levels, was the reason Chapel Hill won’t have a varsity football team this season. The school plans to resume a varsity program in 2019.
Chapel Hill was scheduled to open the season Friday night at 7 p.m. at Riverside High in Durham.
The Tigers were 1-9 last season, losing all five of their home games.
