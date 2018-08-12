Former Clemson athletics employee charged with theft

A former Clemson University athletics department employee is accused of stealing equipment from the department, the university announced Friday.
John Samuel Blackman, of Central, was charged by university police officers with petit larceny, according to a news release.
The university did not provide additional details about the arrest, including what Blackman is accused of taking, but said the arrest was part of an ongoing university investigation that began last month when items were reported missing by members of the athletics department.
The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting, according to the release.
Blackman was a longtime employee of Clemson’s sports information office. He began working for the office as an unpaid intern in 1982 and retired in June, according to The Clemson Insider, a sports publication under the USA Today network.
Blackman was released from jail Friday on a personal recognizance bond, according to Pickens County online court records. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.
The State has reached out to the university for additional details. The university told WYFF on Friday that they are not releasing what Blackman is accused of taking.
Petit larceny, a misdemeanor, is the lowest of South Carolina’s larceny offenses and deals with items valued at $2,000 or less. The charge typically is handled in municipal court.
