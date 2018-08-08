NCAA announces sweeping changes to college basketball’s recruiting guidelines

Following through on the Rice Commission recommendations, the NCAA announced sweeping changes to college basketball’s recruiting guidelines on Wednesday.

The summer recruiting calendar is changing to, in the words of the NCAA, reduce outside influences. That comes in response to the ongoing FBI investigation of corruption in college basketball that was made public last September.

Led by Condoleezza Rice, the former secretary of state and Stanford provost, the commission spent the past seven months developing solutions to address the myriad problems in college basketball, which has been in a crisis the FBI investigation was made public.

The NCAA also announced Wednesday it will seek more transparency on outside income coaches receive. Effective immediately, any such income more than $600 must be reported to their schools.

Other changes the NCAA announced on Wednesday include allowing high school athletes to take more official visits to schools and allowing both high school and college athletes to retain agents without forfeiting their college eligibility.

The centerpiece event of the revamped recruiting calendar will be new NCAA youth development camps in late July. The NCAA, USA Basketball, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association will collaborate to identify and invite players and run the camps.

In addition, coaches will be allowed to attend and evaluate recruits at the NBPA Top 100 camp each June in Charlottesville, Va. for the first time. Coaches may also attend events the last two weekends of June that are approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations, organized by high school coaches or their organizations and held at middle school, high school or college facilities.

The calendar does allow for coaches to attend one weekend evaluation event in early July, which is when the Nike Peach Jam is held annually in North Augusta, S.C. Adidas holds its Gauntlet league summer championships in July as well. But that will be the only time coaches can watch players at non-scholastic (AAU) events that month.

But to further monitor such events, the NCAA is pursuing agreements with apparel companies requiring them to make annual disclosures regarding their involvement in youth basketball. All youth basketball activities must be certified by the NCAA and any potential rules violations must be reported to the NCAA.

The NCAA hopes to finalize the new agreements with the apparel companies within the next six to 12 months.

At the same time, the NCAA will allow rules to be relaxed regarding agents paying for meals and transportation for athletes and their families.

According to the NCAA, agents can pay for meals and transportation for players and their families if the expenses are related to the agent selection process. The student cannot miss class, and the money must be spent where the student lives or attends school. Additionally, high school and college student-athletes and their families can have meals, transportation and lodging paid for by an agent if those expenses are associated with meetings with the agent or a pro team.

With the NBA and its player’s union discussing changing draft rules so that players are eligible immediately after high school, the NCAA has a rule in place to allow players to retain agents without losing potential college eligibility.





Once the so-called one-and-done rule is abolished, high school players who have been identified as elite prospects by USA Basketball will be allowed to employ an agent beginning July 1 prior to their senior year of high school.

College basketball players will now be allowed to retain an agent beginning at the end of any season in which they request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

Players who attend the NBA scouting combine but go undrafted will have the option of returning to their previous schools. They must declare their intention to return by 5 p.m. on the Monday following the NBA Draft.

Official visits can begin Aug. 1, prior to a recruit’s junior year of high school. While they can only visit a school once each year, they are allowed:





-- Five official visits between Aug. 1 and the end of their junior year of high school.

-- Five official visits between the end of their junior year and Oct. 15 after high school graduation.

-- Five official visits between Oct. 15 after high school graduation and the remainder of their college eligibility.

As for unofficial visits, which are made at the recruit’s expense, they can’t begin before Aug. 1 of the student’s sophomore year of high school.