Clemson’s downfield passing should be better in 2018. It doesn’t matter who the QB is

One of Clemson’s biggest goals on offense for the 2018season is to improve its downfield passing game.

The Tigers were No. 3 in the nation in pass plays of 20 or more yards in 2016 with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and a group of talented and experienced receivers.

Clemson was No. 66 nationally in that area last year with Kelly Bryant at quarterback and several new starters on offense.

Bryant received the majority of the blame for Clemson taking a step back as far as explosive plays in the passing game, but in reality it was a group effort. Whether it is Bryant or strong-armed freshman Trevor Lawrence at quarterback in 2018, the downfield passing game should be improved because the talent around the quarterback should be improved as well.

“We’re much better at wide out than we were at this time last year. It ain’t even close,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “There was a lot of coaching going on last year at that position… We’re night and day at wide out from where we were this time last year, just knowledge, details,understanding.”

Hunter Renfrow is the only returning Clemson receiver who caught more than 20 passes last season, but the Tigers return a number of guys that gained experience and should be ready to take a step forward, including Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Diondre Overton and Cornell Powell.

“It’s so encouraging to see that group of guys last year that was just kind of learning, they’re all at another level of understanding and just their route running… It’s fun to see that,” Swinney said.

Bryant, who worked with Clemson’s receivers throughout the summer, agrees with Swinney that the receivers group has definitely improved.

“I feel like we’ve got more depth, a lot more experience, guys that know how to play, know how to do the little things that lead to the big things,” Bryant said. “So it’s good to see you’ve got guys out there that can come in and you know there won’t be any drop off.”

Higgins and Rodgers are the most likely candidates to have breakout seasons in 2018. Higgins exploded in the spring game, using his 6-foot-4 frame to go up and make plays against smaller defenders. He is up to 209 pounds and appeared on ESPN’s list of the top 50 players in college football for 2018.

“You can see his confidence. You could see it last year towards the end of the season. He was really coming into his own,” Bryant said. “Now, he’s making full-speed decisions, he’s making plays whenever we’re on the field. So it’s good to see he’s got that swagger on his belt now.”

Rodgers is a different kind of receiver at 5-foot-9, using his speed, quickness and strong hands to haul in passes.

Higgins, Rodgers and Renfrow are expected to be Clemson’s three starting receivers this year, while senior Trevion Thompson should also get plenty of opportunities.

“Tee, he’s 209 pounds, it’s night and day where he is physically and mentally,” Swinney said. “The same thing with Amari, the same thing with Cornell, Diondre.”

Clemson also has a couple of newcomers that could get into the mix in five-star freshman Derion Kendrick and fellow freshman Justyn Ross, who was rated as the top player in the state of Alabama for 2018.

“We had DK in the spring so we already knew the type of guy he was. You can see Ross, just a natural,” Bryant said. “He’s going to be a very talented player. He’s still learning but I’m really high on that guy right there.”