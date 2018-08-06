Exclusive Air Jordan 3 retros for UNC football

In a video posted on Twitter on Jan 11, 2018, UNC Equipment posted: 'Brand new player exclusive Air Jordan 3 retros for @TarHeelFootball have arrived. #WEAREJORDAN'
By
An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

ACC

An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

Watch as NC State's Garrett Bradbury make an incredible catch while riding on a personal water craft of a punt by A.J. Cole III, made while jumping into the water. The video was posted on Cole's Twitter account July 28, 2018.