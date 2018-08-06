The top 50 college football players for 2018? Clemson has 5 of them, ESPN says

You can add ESPN to the list of publications expecting Clemson’s defensive line to have a huge season in 2018.
ESPN released its list of the top 50 college football players for the 2018 season on Monday, and Clemson has five representatives, including all four of its defensive linemen.
Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is No. 1 on the list, followed by Stanford running back Bryce Love and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier.
Then the Clemson portion of the list begins.
Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is No. 4, and fellow defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is No. 5.
ESPN describes Wilkins as “the heart and soul” of the Clemson locker room and says of Lawrence that “the truly scary thing is, we’ve yet to really see Lawrence at his best.”
Lawrence was less than 100 percent throughout the 2017 season and was limited this spring but is now 100 percent healthy.
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell is No. 12, while defensive end Austin Bryant is No. 24, giving Clemson four players in the top 25, more than any other team.
ESPN describes Ferrell as “arguably the most dangerous pass-rusher on a line loaded with NFL talent.” And it adds that Bryant is “the unsung hero on Clemson’s elite defensive line.”
Tigers sophomore receiver Tee Higgins, who is expected to have a breakout season after having a huge spring game, is No. 40 on the list.
Higgins caught 17 passes for 345 yards last season while averaging more than 20 yards per catch.
ESPN describes Higgins as a “carbon copy” of former Georgia star A.J. Green and adds that Higgins’ “long strides and quick breaks make him nearly impossible to defend.”
Clemson and Alabama lead the way with five players each on the list, which is based on what players will accomplish in 2018, not what they did in the past.
