Why cross-country commitment to Clemson wasn’t hard choice for California receiver

Folsom, Calif., to Clemson is 2,617 miles. But to the Ngata family, it might as well have been just around the corner. That’s how comfortable wide receiver Joseph Ngata said he and his family felt during their weekend visit that culminated with his commitment to the Tigers.
“Clemson has a bunch of good players and they have good families and they are respectful of other people,” Ngata said. “Those are the kind of people you want to surround yourself with. It wasn’t a hard decision to make. I saw my mom having a good time and connecting with a bunch of people. She was communicating with everyone like she had known them forever. I think that is one thing that really stood out to me. Everyone was getting along like a real family. That is why I knew that was the best place for me.”
Ngata, coming off a junior season of 81 catches for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns had offers from all across the country. Southern Cal, Washington and Alabama were others strong with him at the end. But he visited Clemson twice and found what he was looking for, and that includes playing for receivers coach Jeff Scott.
“I am very excited to work with him,” he said. “My first visit I saw him coach and saw how he interacted with his players. He had a lot of energy in the drills, so I was excited to learn more. I can’t wait to play, but also to just get to practice and get better.”
And his goal, for however long he’s at Clemson, is to do his part to keep the program among the nation’s best.
“That is the expectation that Coach Swinney and the coaches have set at Clemson,” Ngata said. “Everybody wants to win a National Championship, and that is why you go to a place like Clemson.”
Ngata is one of three receivers the Tigers now have committed for the 2019 class.
