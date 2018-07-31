New NC State pitching coach comes with hall-of-fame endorsement

N.C. State has a new pitching coach and he already has a hall-of-fame endorsement.
Elliott Avent has hired Clint Chrysler to handle the Wolfpack’s pitching staff. Chipper Jones tweeted a picture with Chrysler on Monday night and added a congratulatory note.
“Congrats to my boy @ClintChrysler on his new pitching coach gig with @NCStateBaseball. #Pack9 got a good one. Omaha anyone??”
The former Atlanta Braves star was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Chrysler joins Avent’s staff after working the past seven years at Winthrop. Chrysler replaces Scott Foxhall, who left Avent’s staff after four years to become the pitching coach at Mississippi State.
