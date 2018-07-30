Former state championship QB walking on at Clemson

Former Ben Lippen quarterback Patrick McClure is walking on to the Clemson football team.
McClure committed to Jacksonville out of high school but left the school last July. He enrolled in the Bridge to Clemson program to focus on grades and was away from football.
“Clemson has always been home to me. Several of my family members graduated from there, including my father, so you could say I was born a Clemson fan. I’m walking-on as a quarterback but I am willing to play any position to help the team.”
The 6-foot-2 McClure was the starting quarterback on Ben Lippen’s SCISA 3A championship team in 2016. That season, he completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,311 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Clemson has three quarterbacks already on the roster. The Tigers’ first day of practice is Friday.
