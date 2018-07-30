UNC, Duke basketball recruiting target Cole Anthony will transfer to Oak Hill

Earlier this month at the EYBL Peach Jam event, Cole Anthony hinted at the possibility that he would play his senior season somewhere outside of his home state of New York.

Anthony, the No. 3 ranked player in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports, made it official Saturday. Anthony, the son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony, announced on ESPN that he will play at Oak Hill Academy for his senior year. The No. 1 player in New York played his previously three prep seasons at Archbishop Molloy in New York.

At Peach Jam, Anthony (6-3, 184) said he would sit down with his dad and decide where to play his senior season. Greg Anthony lives in Florida and it was rumored that the younger Anthony, a point guard, might transfer to IMG Academy. In Oak Hill, Anthony will play for one of the best programs in the nation. Some Oak Hill alum include Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Rajon Rondo. Under head coach Steve Smith, the Warriors have won eight prep national championships.

Cole, the EYBL MVP and First-Team Peach Jam selected, said one of his goals was to win a national title before ending his prep career.

“That is my high school goal,” Cole said. “I want to be in position to win a national championship.”

Cole averaged 26.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in five games at the Peach Jam. Duke and UNC are in the running for Cole, who is also considering Kansas, Louisville and Oregon, among others.