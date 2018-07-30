Clemson lands commitment from 5-star defensive back

Clemson has been one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail over the past week.
That momentum continued Monday as five-star cornerback Andrew Booth committed to the Tigers.
Booth chose Clemson over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Alabama and others.
He said after attending Clemson’s spring game that he could see himself playing for the Tigers.
“I got to see where they are coming from when they said the secondary is a thin spot,” Booth said at the time. “I got to see that for myself. I’m very close to everybody on that staff and I talked to everybody. We talked about family and how great of a person I am. The atmosphere was great. I see myself fitting in pretty good.”
The Georgia native is rated as the No. 3 cornerback and the No. 32 overall player in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Booth attended Clemson’s All-In Cookout this weekend.
“I felt like they are very authentic,” he said earlier. “Everything they had to say made sense to me. At Clemson, character is very important them. And they like my physicality at the cornerback position and my length.”
Booth had 66 tackles and four interceptions last season. He is the 22nd commitment for Clemson’s 2019 class.
Booth is the fifth player to commit to Clemson in the past week, joining fellow class of 2019 prospects Joseph Ngata, Vonta Bentley and Etinosa Reuben. The Tigers also landed a commitment from class of 2020 prospect Sergio Allen last week.
