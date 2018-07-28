Clemson snags a top-rated receiver out of California

Clemson’s 2019 football recruiting class, already identified as one of the best in the country, can now also be referred to as bi-coastal after a commitment from wide receiver Joe Ngata (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) of Folsom Ca. Ngata made his pledge while on a visit that coincided with the All-In Cookout Friday night.
This weekend’s visit was the second by Ngata to Clemson. After the initial visit, Clemson zoomed to the top of his list favorite’s list which also included Washington, Notre Dame and Southern Cal.
Ngata is ranked among the top receivers in the country. As a junior he had 81 catches for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns.
He’s the third commitment to come out of the weekend recruiting activities. He’s the third receiver to commit and the 20th overall for the 2019 class.
Ngata may not be the only Californian for Clemson in this class. The Tigers and Wisconsin are the final two for linebacker Spencer Lytle of Bellflower. He will announced on Aug. 4.
