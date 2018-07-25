Rocky Mount cornerback Shyheim Battle commits to N.C. State

At this rate, the red light at the Belltower on the N.C. State campus will burn out the bulb if Dave Doeren keeps it up.

When a player commits to the Wolfpack football program, the N.C. State coach tweets “Light It Red.” On Wednesday, Doeren sent out his normal tweet indicating he had gotten a commitment. That commitment was from cornerback Shyheim Battle from Rocky Mount High.





Battle (6-2, 173) verbally committed to the Wolfpack, picking N.C. State over Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee and Boston College. With the addition of Battle, Doeren now has commitments from 16 in-state prospects and four players, including Battle, are four-star prospects according to 247Sports.





During his junior season at Rocky Mount, Battle caught 17 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he finished with 31 tackles from the secondary.

N.C. State’s current class is ranked No. 20 in the nation according to 247Sports.



