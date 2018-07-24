For Dabo and state’s coaches, giving back is responsibility, opportunity

College coaches and players from around the state will begin practice for the 2018 season next week.
They took some time away from preparing for the upcoming season to help raise money for charity Tuesday night in Greenville.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and other coaches gathered at the TD Center for the annual South Carolina Coaches for Charity event.
The event was done in conjunction with the Fisher DeBerry Foundation, which is a tax exempt, nonprofit organization dedicated to the support and education of single moms and their children, as well as other charitable causes.
DeBerry is a former college coach who is the all-time winningest coach at Air Force.
“I have unbelievable respect for coach Fisher Deberry, one of the best ever to coach,” Swinney said. “He won a bunch of games and was an unbelievable coach, but that’s not his legacy. His legacy is the lives that he impacted through this great game. ... He’s been awesome to the state of South Carolina, and this is something that many years ago he reached out and asked me to support. So that’s why I’m here, to help him make a difference for what he’s trying to use his platform for.”
The event also featured Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, USC receiver Deebo Samuel and other players from around the state. They took part in a question and answer session in front of an audience.
The coaches, which also included Wofford’s Josh Conklin, Furman’s Clay Hendrix, The Citadel’s Brent Thompson and S.C. State’s Buddy Pough, were able to choose the charity they wanted to support.
It has been a busy week as far as working with charities for Swinney, who held his annual Ladies Clinic over the weekend. Swinney said he feels a need to help out.
“To me, that’s a responsibility, I think,” Swinney said. “I certainly don’t have to. I could just sit at the house. I could’ve just hung out at the lake all day Saturday. I was over there at 6:45 in the morning, was there all night. I don’t have to do that, but I think it’s a responsibility. To those who have been given much, much is required and expected. We can’t do everything, but we really try throughout the year to make a difference for our community.”
McClendon echoed Swinney’s comments as far as being able to help and give back.
“Any time you come for a good reason and get together and give up your time and give up your resources and things like that for a great reason, I think anybody would be excited to do it,” he said. “I think this is just another opportunity to do that. Just with all the charities that’s going to be represented here and everything that they do, not just individual but for whole communities, I think is really, really special. I’m excited to be a part of it.”
