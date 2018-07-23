UNC filed a waiver to get Ohio State transfer running back eligible for this season

North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora is hoping to get Ohio State transfer running back Antonio Williams on the field sooner than expected.
Williams, who transferred to UNC in April, is required to sit out a year before he becomes eligible to play, according to the NCAA’s transfer rules for Division I schools. But Fedora said he is hoping Williams can play this season.
“We filed a waiver with them and now we’re at the mercy of their decision,” Fedora said of the NCAA. “So we’ll wait and see whenever that comes back.”
The NCAA has shown a propensity in recent months to grant such waivers. Earlier this month, the NCAA ruled that Duke offensive lineman Jack Wohlabaugh would be eligible this season, after Duke filed a waiver. Wohlabaugh, who is also a Ohio State transfer, did not play in 2016 or 2017.
There has been talk among NCAA working groups of removing its requirement that transfers must sit out a year before playing at their new schools.
In June, the NCAA approved the elimination of a rule that required transfers to seek permission from their current schools before letting other schools know they were going to transfer.
Williams, who is 5-11, 210 pounds, was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. He was ranked No. 7 nationally among running backs from the Class of 2016, according to 247Sports. He played in 12 games last season for Ohio State after redshirting his freshman season. He ran for 290 yards on 57 rushing attempts and three touchdowns.
Williams played for North Stanly High in New London, rushing for 7,999 yards during his high school career. Williams said his decision to transfer to UNC was based on family and “having particular opportunities.”
UNC does return its top two tailbacks from last season in junior Jordon Brown and sophomore Michael Carter. Brown started all 12 games for the Tar Heels last season. He rushed for 613 yards and four touchdowns. He also finished second on the team with 29 catches for 237 yards.
Carter appeared in 11 games last season. He rushed for 598 yards on 98 carries and led the team with eight touchdowns. He also had one receiving touchdown.
UNC’s season begins on Sept. 1 at the University of California Berkeley.
