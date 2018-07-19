UNC athletic director, concussion researcher defend Fedora after backlash over CTE comments

North Carolina’s athletic director and a leading concussion researcher at the school, are coming to the defense of its football coach, Larry Fedora, after he was criticized for his comments on football and its connection to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of head injuries, including athletes.

Fedora was criticized Wednesday for saying that there had been no evidence that he was aware of suggesting that there was a connection between football and CTE.

“I’m not sure that anything is proven that football itself causes it,” Fedora said in response to a question at a press conference at the ACC’s Football Kickoff on Wednesday. “Now we do know, from my understanding that repeated blows to the head causes it. So I’m assuming, every sport that you have, football included, could be a problem with that.”

UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham defended Fedora on Thursday. He said the football coach understands the connection between football and CTE. He just “poorly communicated” what he was trying to say.

“You know, I think Larry was really concerned about the health and safety of students, and I don’t think it came across all that well, obviously,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham mentioned Kevin Guskiewicz, dean of UNC’s College of Arts and Sciences and a leading concussion researcher, and the work he has done with the football program.

Guskiewicz directs the Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.

“We’re lucky to be working in such a great environment where the health and safety of our students is first and foremost,” Cunningham said. “Larry feels that way. Again, it was just poorly communicated yesterday. But he’s passionate about protecting these students, he’s passionate about the game of football, it just didn’t come off all that well.”

Concussions have been at the forefront of many conversations when it comes to the safety of football. Football leagues have tried to implement rule changes to prevent head on collisions. Tackling is being taught differently to make football a safer sport.

Fedora said he liked the changes and was in favor of making the game safer. But he added that he feared that 10 years from now he wouldn’t recognize the game anymore.

“They say from the youth leagues, there is a drop off in participation, and that’s been happening the last couple of years,” Fedora said Wednesday. “Obviously if you’re involved in the game of football, you’ve got to worry about that.”

Fedora said there are some studies when it comes to concussion research that he believes, and there are some that he doesn’t.

Guskiewicz said Thursday he was surprised when he first heard Fedora’s comments. But he said he knows that Fedora cares about the safety of his players.

“A lot of the work that we started here years ago — Coach Fedora has supported when he arrived here about five years ago — has actually led to changes in the kickoff and a number of other rules at every level of play,” he said. “So he’s been part of helping to improve health and safety in the sport.”