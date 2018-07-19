Former UNC guard Joel Berry II signs with Lakers

Joel Berry II, the former North Carolina guard who led the Tar Heels to the 2017 National Title, signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Wednesday. The Lakers did not release the terms of the contract.

After finishing up his four-year career at UNC Berry didn’t hear his name called during the NBA Draft last month. He was immediately picked up by the Lakers as a free agent and joined their summer league roster in Las Vegas. Berry didn’t see any action during the summer league because of an ankle injury.

During his time in Chapel Hill, Berry averaged 17.1 points per game, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He was named All-ACC as a senior and was the 2017 NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player. Berry started 112 games for Roy Williams, including all 36 games as a senior.

The Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball in 2017 and signed veteran point-guard Rajon Rondo this offseason, which means Berry could be in the mix to be the third-team point guard this season.

