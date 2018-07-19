Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell receives new six-year deal

It took a little longer than expected, but Brad Brownell finally has a new deal.
The Clemson men’s basketball coach had his six-year, $15 million contract approved by the Clemson Board of Trustees during a meeting Thursday morning.
The deal runs through the 2023-24 season.
“We have a tremendous amount of momentum and excitement in our basketball program and that is a testament to Brad’s leadership,” Clemson director of athletics Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “This new agreement demonstrates to Brad our continued strong commitment and support to him, his assistant coaches and to our basketball program.”
Brownell told reporters shortly after the season ended that he expected a new deal to be done soon. Instead, it took about four months for the contract to be agreed upon.
Still, he is pleased with the process and glad to have the new deal done.
“I want to thank Dan Radakovich, President Jim Clements and the Board of Trustees for continuing to support my leadership of our Clemson basketball program,” Brownell said. “I’m extremely thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to coach at this great University. I’m also grateful for the outstanding young men I’ve coached and for the dedicated assistant coaches and staff who’ve worked alongside me the past eight years. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, both on and off the court, and look forward to building upon the success of last season.”
Clemson advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 21 years in 2017-18, finishing the year 25-10 (11-7).
The Tigers fell to Kansas 80-76 in the Sweet 16 before the Jayhawks went on to advance to the Final 4.
Comments