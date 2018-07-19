Report: Clemson to sign Brent Venables to new record-setting deal

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was rewarded for another strong season with a three-year contract paying him $2 million per year in February.
Five months later he is receiving another new deal.
Venables and Clemson have agreed to the largest contract for an assistant coach in college football, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
The deal is for five years and worth a total of $11.6 million, according to Thamel.
Clemson’s board of trustees is meeting Thursday and Venables and men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell are both expected to have new contracts approved.
Venables’ new deal includes retention bonuses for each year he remains at Clemson, according to Thamel. He will receive a $200,000 bonus each year for the first two years of the deal and a $400,000 bonus per year for the final three.
Venables is still the second-highest paid assistant per year as LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda agreed to a four-year contract that will pay him $2.5 million per year in January. But the total $11.6 million deal is the highest for an assistant in the sport.
Clemson’s defense has ranked in the top 10 each of the past four years. The Tigers finished No. 1 in total defense in 2014 and were No. 4 this past season.
