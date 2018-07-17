Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews 2018 season at media golf outing

North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora talks about enjoying the coaching camaraderie of the Pigskin Preview and his eagerness to get a new season started, after his appearance in Cary on July 16, 2018.
Team CP3 forward Wendell Moore Jr., the No. 2 player in North Carolina, talks about playing against NY Renaissance and Jalen Lecque, the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina at the EYBL Peach Jam.
The Shenzhen Lingerie Fashion Show was held Tuesday at the Asher Theatre in the Waccamaw Center in Myrtle Beach. The show and models represent the Shenzhen Underwear Association (SUA), a non-profit marketing cooperative.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce held a press conference on Tuesday to introduce their new president and chief executive officer, Karen Riordan. Riordan, formally of Williamsburg, VA, is the first female CEO for the Myrtle Beach chamber.