UNC's Fedora ready to get started

North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora talks about enjoying the coaching camaraderie of the Pigskin Preview and his eagerness to get a new season started, after his appearance in Cary on July 16, 2018.
By
Get ready for UNC football

ACC

Get ready for UNC football

With receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams, tailback Michael Carter and defensive tackle Aaron Crawford back, the North Carolina Tar Heels football team look to bounce back in 2018.